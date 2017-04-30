Pearl Jam pop-up shop opens at Easy Street Records

Musician Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs on stage at the 2015 Global Citizen Festival to end extreme poverty by 2030 in Central Park on September 26, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen) (Photo: Theo Wargo, 2015 Getty Images)

SEATTLE - Easy Street Records' president Matt Vaughan announced the first and only Pearl Jam pop-up shop at its West Seattle location.

"We couldn't be more excited to unveil this to you," said Vaughan in a YouTube video released April 29. "For our hometown boys, thank you for all your support of the store."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is airing tonight at 8pm ET on @HBO! #PearlJam #RockHall 📷: @RockHall A post shared by Pearl Jam (@pearljam) on Apr 29, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

The unveiling comes in honor of Pearl Jam's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction earlier this month. HBO aired the induction ceremony on the same day as the pop-up shop announcement.

Vaughan says the shop carries Vault Edition music of the Seattle-based band, including records never seen by the public. Other swag includes t-shirts, patches, jerseys, housewares, and accessories. Vaughan also says the products are fully sanctioned by the band.

Pearl Jam officially tweeted out a picture of the new shop on Saturday morning.

