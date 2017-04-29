Pearl Jam pop-up shop opens at Easy Street Records

SEATTLE - Easy Street Records' president Matt Vaughan announced the first and only Pearl Jam pop-up shop at its West Seattle location.
"We couldn't be more excited to unveil this to you," said Vaughan in a YouTube video released April 29. "For our hometown boys, thank you for all your support of the store."
The unveiling comes in honor of Pearl Jam's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction earlier this month. HBO aired the induction ceremony on the same day as the pop-up shop announcement.
Vaughan says the shop carries Vault Edition music of the Seattle-based band, including records never seen by the public. Other swag includes t-shirts, patches, jerseys, housewares, and accessories. Vaughan also says the products are fully sanctioned by the band.
Pearl Jam officially tweeted out a picture of the new shop on Saturday morning.
Check out the new @EasyStRecords X @pearljam Pop-up shop. Officially opens today. #RRHOF pic.twitter.com/WRtCnKaWjw— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) April 29, 2017
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs