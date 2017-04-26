Paul Allen donates $30 million for homeless

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
$72,000 considered 'low income'
-
Marshawn Lynch in action
-
Former ESPN anchor Steve Bunin on Wednesday's layoffs at the network Steve Bunin , KING
-
Sawant suggests protests block freeway
-
Seattle its own county?
-
Housing Hikes: Sellers rejoice, buyers beware
-
Boat hits whale near Whidbey Island
-
Teen charged as adult in robbery that led to officer-involved shooting
-
Record rains drowning out spring sports
-
Seattle 9th most expensive rent in the world
More Stories
-
Paul Allen donates $30M for Seattle homelessApr 26, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
-
Officer with 'higher calling' helps rescue hiker on…Apr 26, 2017, 4:23 p.m.
-
Initiative would ban 'safe injection sites' in King CountyApr 26, 2017, 12:17 p.m.