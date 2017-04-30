Patching together a community with art and history

(Photo: Taylor, Joyce)

Murals in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood have become much more than art; they are empowering youth and inspiring growth while still maintaining the community's rich history.

Mural on S 11th Street and MLK JR Way

A mural of historic figures in Tacoma (Photo: Taylor, Joyce)

This mural standing at the corner of South 11th Street and MLK Jr. Way features influential local figures including longtime community leader Earnest S. Brazill, Virginia Taylor, and Frank Russell.

Mural at S 9th Street and MLK Jr. Way

This mural is at S. 9th Street and MLK Jr Way. (Photo: Taylor, Joyce)



This mural was crafted by artist Bob Henry and was meant to show people from many different cultures. Most of the people featured are not from Tacoma but are influential members of cultures represented in the community, including American labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez (depicted on the far right).

People's Community Center Mural

This mural is on the outside wall of the new pool at the People's Center in the Hilltop neighborhood. (Photo: Taylor, Joyce)

This mural is still in progress. It is a collaborative effort involving 12 different community artists led by Christopher Paul Jordan, an accomplished muralist and youth activist in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood.

