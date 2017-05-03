Pastor to touch corners of Washington to heal

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Dash cam catches plane crash in Mukilteo
-
4th man accuses Mayor Murray of abuse
-
Families sue midwife
-
Brandon Roy shot near Los Angeles
-
Small plane crashes in Mukilteo
-
Family and friends remember Chyna Thomas
-
WDFW investigating violent poaching group
-
Witnesses describe plane crash in Mukilteo
-
Verify: Photo gone viral! The truth behind it
-
Former Vice President Biden to visit Seattle Wednesday
More Stories
-
House to vote Thursday on GOP Obamacare repeal billMay. 3, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
-
Families sue midwife after one newborn dies, another injuredMay. 3, 2017, 1:31 a.m.
-
Relocated marine life appears healthy in Puget SoundMay. 3, 2017, 5:30 p.m.