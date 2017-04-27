Park entrance to be named after fallen Tacoma Police Officer

The entrance to Tacoma's Stewart Heights Park will soon be known as Jake Gutierrez Way: named after the Tacoma police officer who died in the line of duty, last year.

Metro Parks spokesman Michael Thompson says the five members of the Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners voted unanimously, after a visit from Tacoma Police Chief Donald Ramsdell.

"It was a very emotional talk," says Thompson. He says Ramsdell pointed out that Officer Gutierrez, who had been with the department since 1999, spent most of his time working on the east side of the city.

The entrance to Stewart Heights Park is adjacent to the department Sector Four Substation.

Thompson says the request was unusual, but the decision was easy.

Gutierrez was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call at an east Tacoma home.

