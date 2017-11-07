WACAP President and CEO, Greg Eubanks on KING-5 Mornings

We celebrate National Adoption Month with Greg Eubanks, the Pres. and CEO of WACAP, the World Association for Children and Parents.12,000 children have been adopted by WACAP families.. including 6,000 by Washington families! Thank You WACAP for the am

KING 9:04 AM. PST November 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories