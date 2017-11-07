A Family for Me - Hunter's family, John and Hadley

Celebrating National Adoption Month with a profile of Hunter's family - parents John and Hadley and his new siblings. Mom, Hadley, first saw Hunter on KING'5's "A family for Me" on the WACAP website - The World Association for Children and Parents.

KING 8:43 AM. PST November 07, 2017

