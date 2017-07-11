Original cars from Fast and Furious series on display in Seattle

Photo: Anita Woo / Museum of Pop Culture

Two cars from the original Fate of the Furious movie are on display for a few days at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture.



Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) 1970 Ice Charger and Letty's (Michelle Rodriguez) Rally Fighter are both on display through Thursday for the release of The Fate of the Furious now on Amazon Video, the museum said in a statement.

The cars came to Seattle from Los Angeles, a spokeswoman said.

"When they were brought to the museum, the cars barely fit through the widest opening in the museum," the spokeswoman said. "In fact the tires on the Ice Charger had to be swapped out for smaller ones to get the car in the building and then the larger tires were swapped back on for the exhibit."

Museum tickets range from $24 to $33 and can be purchased online.

