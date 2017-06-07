One year later, Seattle schools could change start times again

(Photo: txpeter, © Thomas Peter)

School start times are up for a vote once again. Wednesday's vote comes on the heels of the last year's vote that drastically altered start times for the 2016-2017 year.

The Seattle School Board will vote on a tentative schedule that lengthens the school day and offers regular early release.

Each school day would be extended by 20 minutes, adding 10 minutes to the beginning and end of the day.

The proposal includes a weekly early release. Every Wednesday students would be released 75 minutes early to accommodate for teacher planning, collaboration and professional development.

Last year's vote came with plenty of controversy. Students and their parents made significant adjustments when Seattle Public Schools slid start times later for high schoolers and brought younger kids in earlier.

The Seattle school board meeting begins at 4:15 p.m.

