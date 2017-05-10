One shot in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood Wednesday

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

Seattle fire and police responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning on the 100 block of Clay Street in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood. Units were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m.

Seattle police say one man was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officials have not yet released information on the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

