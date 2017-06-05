One shot and killed during fight at party in White Center

One person is dead and a second injured after a shooting near an apartment complex in White Center early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to reports of shots fired.

Sgt. Cindi West with the King County Sheriff's Office said two women began fighting during a party in the 10700 block of 14th Ave SW. The fight began in an apartment building and then moved into the parking lot.

Detectives believe that one of the women shot the other. Medics arriving at the scene were unable to revive the shooting victim.

The alleged shooter was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries sustained during the fight.

Witnesses at the scene are cooperating with deputies. Detectives will remain on scene throughout the morning to continue their investigation.

