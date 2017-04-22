One person injured in Kirkland fire

(Photo: Randy Maes, Kirkland Fire)

One person was injured in a two-alarm apartment fire in Kirkland early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Forbes Creek Apartments in the 10000 block of 113th Court NE around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Firefighters say a resident of the building was able to alert other neighbors of the fire, enabling them to evacuate before crews arrived.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed heavy flames coming from the building and called for a second alarm. The fire was able to be contained within 15 minutes.

One resident was transported to Harborview Medical Center for burn injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting the nine families impacted by the fire.

The cause is under investigation

