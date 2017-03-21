One person dead in North Seattle condo fire

SEATTLE -- An elderly woman was killed in a condo fire Tuesday morning in Seattle's Wedgwood neighborhood.

It happened around 2:30 a.m.when crews responded to a suspicious odor call.

It wasn't until firefighters arrived on the scene that they realized there was a small fire inside the woman's condo unit.

Seattle Fire Chief Ben Haskell says a sprinkler in the unit was able to put the fire out, but firefighters found the woman unconscious inside her condo.

Crews performed CPR but were unable able to revive her.

Neighbors say the woman lived alone.

No word on what caused the fire.

MORE: Firefighters say an elderly female was pulled from her condo on responsive. They tried to resuscitate her but she did not survive. pic.twitter.com/Ara37FS0Y3 — Jake Whittenberg ?? (@jwhittenbergK5) March 21, 2017

BREAKING: Condo fire in the Wedgewood neighborhood. One person is dead. Talking with officials on scene now. pic.twitter.com/O9Q4Fnssro — Jake Whittenberg 🎥 (@jwhittenbergK5) March 21, 2017

