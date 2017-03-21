KING
Close

One person dead in North Seattle condo fire

KING 5

Jennifer Van Burkleo and Jake Whittenberg, KING 6:22 AM. PDT March 21, 2017

SEATTLE -- An elderly woman was killed in a condo fire Tuesday morning in Seattle's Wedgwood neighborhood.

It happened around 2:30 a.m.when crews responded to a suspicious odor call. 

It wasn't until firefighters arrived on the scene that they realized there was a small fire inside the woman's condo unit.

Seattle Fire Chief Ben Haskell says a sprinkler in the unit was able to put the fire out, but firefighters found the woman unconscious inside her condo.

Crews performed CPR but were unable able to revive her.

Neighbors say the woman lived alone.

No word on what caused the fire. 

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories