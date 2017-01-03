KING
Man dies after house fire in Snohomish

KING 6:56 AM. PST January 03, 2017

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man in his 90s died after a fire broke out in a house overnight.

Snohomish County Fire District 7 responded to the 16300 block of Roosevelt Road for a man reportedly trapped inside the home. 

Heavy smoke inside the home made rescue efforts difficult for responders. Two sheriff deputies were first on the scene but were unable to reach the man, according to Heather 

Initial reports claimed the fire was coming from a television inside the home, according to Heather Chadwick with Snohomish Fire.

Investigators have arrived at the residence and will release more information once their investigation is complete.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire by 6 a.m.

