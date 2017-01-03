Man dies after house fire in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man in his 90s died after a fire broke out in a house overnight.

Snohomish County Fire District 7 responded to the 16300 block of Roosevelt Road for a man reportedly trapped inside the home.

Heavy smoke inside the home made rescue efforts difficult for responders. Two sheriff deputies were first on the scene but were unable to reach the man, according to Heather

Initial reports claimed the fire was coming from a television inside the home, according to Heather Chadwick with Snohomish Fire.

Investigators have arrived at the residence and will release more information once their investigation is complete.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire by 6 a.m.

Copyright 2016 KING