One injured in Renton house fire

(FILE) Renton Fire Department. (Photo: KING)

Renton firefighters responded to a house fire on the 300 block of South 6th Street early Tuesday morning.

Crews reportedly noticed the flames from several blocks away.

Renton Firefighters called for a defensive strategy for the engulfed structure. Crews deployed multiple hoses to protect nearby homes.

The fire is now under control, but crews say heavy damage occurred to the home. Minor damage was also reported to a neighboring house.

One person is being treated for minor injuries.

