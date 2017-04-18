Close One injured in Everett apartment fire KING 5 Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 7:30 AM. PDT April 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Everett Firefighters responded to a two-alarm structure fire at Highlander Apartments on the 2400 block of 11th Street early Tuesday morning.One person is being treated for unknown injuries.No word on what started the fire. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS State patrol: Chyna Thomas accident 'tragic' Accused Cascade Mall killer found dead Verifying Murray's comments on McGinn One dead, one injured in Kent shooting Tuesday Livestream 4 Extended interview: Murray on sex abuse allegations Last days for Tacoma jungle NBA star Isaiah Thomas' sister dies in crash What you're doing wrong when it comes to recycling Neighbors split on Bellevue homeless shelter More Stories Verify: Mayor Murray's claims about former Mayor McGinn Apr 17, 2017, 11:15 p.m. Mayor Murray defends against sex abuse allegations… Apr 17, 2017, 4:27 p.m. Chyna Thomas may have fallen asleep behind wheel,… Apr 17, 2017, 7:25 p.m.
