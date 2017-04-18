One injured in Everett apartment fire

KING
Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 7:30 AM. PDT April 18, 2017

Everett Firefighters responded to a two-alarm structure fire at Highlander Apartments on the 2400 block of 11th Street early Tuesday morning.

One person is being treated for unknown injuries.

No word on what started the fire.

