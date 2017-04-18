One dead, one injured in Kent shooting Tuesday

Kent Police search for suspects in an overnight shooting outside a gas station.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near the 76 gas station on the 1500 block of Meeker Street shortly after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to the neck inside the station. That subject is currently stable but was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers found a second male laying outside of the gas station with several gunshot wounds to the chest. Crews attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.

Detectives believe the shooting happened outside of the gas station, but one victim ran inside after being hit.

Information on the suspect is limited, but officials say the suspect may have known the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

