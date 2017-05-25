Close One critically hurt in Tacoma apartment fire Travis Pittman , KING 7:31 AM. PDT May 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST One person was in critical condition after an apartment fire in Tacoma Thursday morning.It happened at 29 St. Helens Avenue, Tacoma Fire reported.There was no immediate word on the cause or any other injuries. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Social media plays role in alleged assault on 14-year-old KING 5 Consumer Investigation: CenturyLink complaints Possible new leak at Hanford nuclear site Tacoma kid challenges police to dance Fire concerns for holiday weekend Historic Seattle rock destination threatened Cyclist death $2 million lawsuit Fewer DUI arrests in Washington each year Seattle waterfront doubling as experiment Longer school day and year proposed More Stories Police investigate rape of 8th grader at Eastside… May 24, 2017, 5:32 p.m. CenturyLink customers complain about billing nightmares May 24, 2017, 8:46 p.m. Chris Cornell's widow writes emotional letter to… May 24, 2017, 10:59 p.m.
