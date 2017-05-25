KING
One critically hurt in Tacoma apartment fire

Travis Pittman , KING 7:31 AM. PDT May 25, 2017

One person was in critical condition after an apartment fire in Tacoma Thursday morning.

It happened at 29 St. Helens Avenue, Tacoma Fire reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause or any other injuries.

 

