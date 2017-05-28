One Bremerton building will house marijuana store and brewery

Dawn and Dave Dodge plan to open Emerald Coast early next week. (Photo: Tad Sooter / Kitsap Sun) (Photo: KING)

Washingtonians like their craft beer and their legal marijuana.

One retail center in Bremerton will offer both.

A marijuana store called Emerald Coast is expected to open next week in the former Grainger building on Callow Avenue, across from Safeway.

While launching the marijuana enterprise, owners Dave and Dawn Dodge are also building a brewery and tasting room in the lower level of the building. Bad Bulldogs Brewery should start serving up pints later this year.

The pot store and brewery have different entrances and addresses, which keeps the arrangement legal.

Marijuana-related apparel and accessories will be sold from another shop in the complex, branded Emerald Coast Plus. The Dodges hope to convert a remaining 2,000-square-foot space into a 420-friendly smoking lounge — assuming state law is amended to allow such businesses.

The couple have been working for two years to launch their Bremerton venture, Dave said.

"It's been a long time coming."

Emerald Coast previously operated as a medical marijuana collective. The Dodge's application for a recreational marijuana license was denied by the state, leading the couple to join a class action lawsuit against the Liquor and Cannabis Board.

The plaintiffs prevailed in court and Emerald Coast was issued a recreational license earlier this month, Dave said.

The Callow Avenue store will offer flower, pre-rolled joints, oils, concentrates and topicals.

Emerald Coast is the seventh marijuana store licensed in the Bremerton area and the third on Callow Avenue.

Dave believes there is still more than enough of business to go around.

"There's plenty of room, we just want to fit in," he said. "We've been waiting a long time for this, and we've been paying our dues."

Check the Emerald Coast page on Facebook for updates.

© 2017 KING-TV