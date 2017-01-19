On the hunt for salamanders? West Seattle sleuth's your man

Photo Credit: Dan Cassuto | KING

SEATTLE – We must've turned over 20 or 30 logs. Usually, all we find is wet soil or dead leaves. Maybe an occasional worm.

But if anyone can find a salamander, it's Stewart Wechsler.

He's been searching for salamanders at West Seattle's Camp Long since 2000, leading public nature walks by day and night to find the slimy creatures hiding in their dark, moist "homes," as he calls them.

"I've been interested in salamanders ever since my little brother would take me out looking for salamanders," said Wechsler, who grew up in New York and moved to Seattle in the 1970s.

Today, we found a grand total of four salamanders – including a mating pair.

Stewart is leading more salamander adventure walks this winter. Find out details at his blog.

Photos: Salamander walks at Camp Long

Copyright 2016 KING