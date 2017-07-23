Remember those baking soda and vinegar volcanoes you made back in elementary school?

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Remember those baking soda and vinegar volcanoes you made back in elementary school?

Well OMSI has made one too. And it's 34 feet tall.

If you've been to or near OMSI, you may have already seen it. All the scaffolding up in front of the museum.

By Sunday afternoon, it looked a bit more like a volcano.

The museum's attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the world's largest baking soda and vinegar volcano.

Sixty-six gallons of vinegar and about 50 gallons of a baking soda-water mixture will be used in the 34-foot structure.

The current record is 28 feet.

The experiment is in honor of the Pompeii Exhibition now at the museum. But it's also something OMSI has long wanted to do.

"It's something really exciting that OMSI has always wanted to do in terms of breaking a world record," said Libby Trobitz with OMSI. "I think it's going to be a lot of fun, hands on science."

The museum says it has already secretly tested the volcano and it is confident ir will break the record.

It also assures anyone who wants to come watch Sunday, the eruption will be safe.

"Yes, it's a hundred percent safe," said Trobitz. "We've done our research, we do work at a science museum after all."





