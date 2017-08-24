World champ Olympia dog and his 13-year-old owner

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating
-
Did eclipse cause fish release?
-
State Department issues new travel warning for Mexico over violence, crime threat
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
Thousands of Atlantic salmon escape
-
Shortage impacting back-to-school preps
-
Bye-bye Bertha: Time lapse of the tunnel machine's disassembly
-
25 rescued french bulldogs going up for adoption Saturday
-
4 homes burned in Rochester brush fire
More Stories
-
Lummi Nation declares state of emergency after salmon spillAug 24, 2017, 7:25 a.m.
-
Rabid bat found on Ballard sidewlk, prompting health warningAug 24, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
-
Teen, dog prepare to defend world championshipAug 24, 2017, 4:39 p.m.