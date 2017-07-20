Washington lawmakers hit impasse on water rights negotiations

Lawmakers say they are at an impasse on negotiations on a water rights bill, meaning that the Legislature is likely to adjourn its triple overtime session without a vote on a two-year $4 billion capital budget that pays for construction projects across the state.



Legislative leaders said Wednesday that they planned to adjourn Thursday, the last day of the most recent special session. Gov. Jay Inslee has already said he wouldn't call them back for a fourth consecutive special session and would only call them back to the Capitol if they reached a deal that would allow a vote on the capital budget.



Lawmakers have been in session more than 190 days this year, first because of a delay on approving a budget to avert a partial government shutdown, then by a dispute over legislation aimed at overturning a recent state Supreme Court related to water rights.

