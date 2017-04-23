'Trail cutters' cause damage at park near state Capitol

A popular trail just feet from the state Capitol will close on Tuesday as crews take extreme steps to keep walkers from cutting corners. (Photo: KING / Amy Moreno)

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A popular trail just feet from the state Capitol will close on Tuesday as crews take extreme steps to keep walkers from cutting corners. If it works, the state could use the restrictions on other trails in the state to protect plants and prevent erosion.

The Heritage Park Hillside Trail links the Capitol campus and Capitol Lake. It’s a beautiful walk, even on the rainiest days.

"It's a beautiful place to walk, lots of greenery,” resident Eric Allen explained.

It seems not everyone has the patience for the series of switchbacks that make up the trail. Years of trail cutters have taken a toll on the plants and have caused erosion problems with the hillside.

“I noticed a lot of folks have been cutting the switchbacks,” walker Paul Allen said.

The state said it tried putting in thorny plants and laying down tree branches, but it didn’t do enough to stop the off-trail stampede.

This week, they plan to close the trail completely and install steel cables, boulders, more prickly plants and bright yellow signs.

The state says trail cutting is not just an issue in Heritage Park; they're dealing with it at several other popular trails that have switchbacks. This is a pilot program, so they'll watch how things go on this trail and may adopt these restrictions at other parks around the state.



© 2017 KING-TV