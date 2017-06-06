The Evergreen State College to hold graduation at Cheney Stadium

The Evergreen State College closed its campus for three days after receiving a threat. (Photo: KING)

Following student protests and a campus threat, The Evergreen State College is moving its graduation ceremony off campus to Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

The Olympia college’s graduation will be held Friday, June 16.

“The stadium is a great, central venue, which is secure and offers plenty of seating and parking to accommodate our community,” The Evergreen State College President George S. Bridges wrote in a statement.

The Evergreen State College was closed Thursday through Monday afternoon after receiving threat information that a man was going to the campus with a gun.

There is no known connection from the threat to race-based demonstrations last week that involved about 200 students.

The students were protesting what they called racist policies. They also called for the school to fire a college professor who opposed a proposed policy that would make race a larger part of the hiring process.

