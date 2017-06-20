The Evergreen State College president defends actions, admits mistake

State lawmakers heard the president of The Evergreen State College defend his actions during recent campus protests.

College President Dr. George Bridges also admitted Tuesday he made a mistake.

“I was wrong,” said Bridges, who said he regrets telling the campus police chief to come to one of the protests without a weapon.

The protests surrounding proposed changes to college policies involving minorities interrupted classes and forced some faculty members to hold classes off campus because of safety concerns.

Bridges was criticized for allowing the student protesters to interfere with campus business without getting campus police involved.

Related: Evergreen State College president 'immensely disappointed' by protesters

Bridges defended his actions and told lawmakers he thought having police clear the protesters would have made the situation worse.

“Intervention in those settings by law enforcement,” said Bridges, “Would have escalated the conflict and possibly resulted in injuries and property damage.”

© 2017 KING-TV