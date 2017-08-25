Teen girls to learn life lessons at firefighting camp

Camp Blaze is a week-long leadership camp for young women that's hosted by female firefighters. An Olympia group will structure a camp after that model. Photo: Camp Blaze. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison)

Fifty teenage girls will learn what it takes to be a firefighter at a new camp in Olympia this weekend.

The Capital Metro Fire Girls Camp will show the campers, girls between 14 and 18 years old, what it takes to be a firefighter. They'll handle a fire hose and rappel off a training structure.

It’s free thanks to volunteers, donated supplies, and facilities.

Patterned after Camp Blaze, a week-long camp held around the country in larger cities, organizers decided to shorten it to two days and bring it to Olympia.

Organizers said the camp is a way to reach out to young women and to expose them to the firefighting.

But don’t call it a recruiting tool, said Lacey firefighter EMT and camp co-coordinator Crystal Murphy.

“It’s more of a mentorship, guidance for our young women,” said Murphy.

Nearly 75 volunteers, mostly female firefighters, will run the camp on August 26 and 27.

“We know what it’s like to be a teenage girl; we know the insecurities that come with that,” said Murphy, “We know the doubt that comes with that.”

Murphy said women only make up 4 percent of the firefighting workforce.

