Students march to take back their schools

Some students say five years has been long enough. Every day the McCleary decision isn’t satisfied, it’s not just a $100,000 hit, but a hit on their futures. (Photo: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Some students say five years has been long enough. Every day the McCleary decision isn’t satisfied, it’s not just a $100,000 hit, but a hit on their futures.

“Don’t forget that we are still your constituents and we still matter,” said Olympia High School senior Gracie Anderson.

Anderson organized about 40 students to march from Marathon Park to the steps of the state capitol. When they got there, they doled out Fs to lawmakers for failing thus far to fully fund education.

In 2012, the state Supreme Court ruled it was up to the state, not local school districts or taxpayer-funded levies, to fund basic education.

“Flunk me, Flunk you,” Logan Peaden said, reading his sign.

The sophomore has autism and says he failed eighth grade. He says schools need more money to hire special education teachers and teaching assistants to help him and other special needs students to make the grade.

Right now, Peaden says teachers “can’t give as much attention to kids that actually need it.”

Organizer Gracie Anderson says as a senior she won’t reap any of the benefits after the legislature passes an education plan. Despite this, she felt it was important to stand up for educators, as her father works as an administrator and her mother as a mental health counselor.

“I've had teachers who haven't had enough resources to even support themselves. And they haven't been able to continue teaching and they're fantastic people. And that's really frustrating when you lose great teachers,” Anderson said.

The state Supreme Court set a deadline in 2018 to implement an education plan. However, another deadline is looming: Lawmakers must approve a plan by the end of this legislative session, which ends April 23.

Copyright 2017 KING