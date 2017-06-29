State parks to close Friday despite apparent budget deal

State parks will be closing Friday regardless of an apparent state budget deal.

State lawmakers and the governor are confident they will get a budget deal passed by the Friday night deadline in time to avoid a partial state government shutdown Saturday morning.

But until the governor signs the deal, state agencies are still being told by the state's budget office to plan for a potential shutdown.

About 32,000 state employees would be laid off, effective Saturday morning, if the deal is not signed into law by midnight Friday.

Mike Sternback, assistant director of Washington State Parks, said closing the parks at 12:01 Saturday morning is not feasible.

All of the agency's 850 employees would be laid off if the shutdown happens.

He said arriving campers would need to be turned away Friday and those already in the park would likely be told to leave Friday afternoon.

"If we don't hear something definitive from the Governor's office then we'll start down that path on Friday morning," said Sternback.

