Should Washington lower the legal alcohol limit?

Washington state lawmakers are considering lowering the legal alcohol limit from .08 to .05.



"The research shows impairment begins with the first drink," said Representative John Lovick (D-WA). "And I believe this after being a state trooper for 31 years."

Lovick said he based his legislation, HB1874, on recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board. But the American Beverage Institute opposes the bill and similar legislation being proposed in Hawaii and Utah.

The industry group claims only a small percentage of deadly car crashes are caused by drivers with a blood alcohol concentration between .05 and .08, and that a 120-pound woman could reach .05 with just little more than one drink. A 150-pound man could reach it after two.



"The move would target responsible and moderate social drinkers while ignoring the hardcore drunk drivers who pose the greatest threat to safety," said American Beverage Institute Managing Director Sarah Longwell.

Longwell says what's needed is better enforcement of current laws.

"We have to focus on the real problem and not be distracted by feel-good legislation that criminalizes perfectly responsible behavior," said Longwell.

Lovick agrees that current laws could be better enforced, but says lowering the alcohol limit to .05 would be "a great first step in letting the public know that we are serious about keeping people who drive drunk, off the streets."



A public hearing before the House Transportation Committee will be held on this bill on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

