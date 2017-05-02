Police looking for video of Olympia May Day violence

A May Day protest in Olympia turned violent Monday, and police are looking for footage of vandalism. (Photo: KING)

Olympia police arrested nine people following a violent May Day protest, but they’re hoping to make more arrests.

The police department put out a request Tuesday for home video taken during the events Monday evening.

Four downtown businesses had windows smashed out by members of a group estimated at 75 people, according to the Olympia Police Department.

Damage has been estimated to be more than $50,000.

Officers arrested nine people on malicious mischief charges Monday evening, but detectives believe others may have been responsible for the vandalism.

The original nine appeared in court Monday.

Eight of the nine were in their twenties, and members included a babysitter, a caretaker, and several students from The Evergreen State College.

One of the defendants was arrested last fall during a protest for the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

The public defender representing the nine during their preliminary court appearances said there was no evidence those arrested damaged any property.

Vandals hit two banks, a Starbucks, and Blue, a Goodwill boutique, around 7 p.m. Monday evening.

“It takes away from our mission,” said Blue’s manager Kerri Murphy. “That’s the sad part.”

Money raised at Blue supports job training for people with disabilities. Murphy said replacing two double-paned windows will cost Goodwill about $2,000.

“I’m angry,” said Murphy. “It’s upsetting.”

