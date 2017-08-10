Ottoman delivered to Olympia furniture store with marijuana inside

An Olympia furniture store received a surprising delivery Thursday.

According to employees, an ottoman delivered to Hawks Prairie Home Furnishings had an estimated 25 lbs. of marijuana inside.

The store owner Jeff Olson said the bags were vacuum sealed and each weighed a pound.

The Olson said the store received the package earlier this week. It had been sent to a bad address is South Carolina and returned to the store, but Olsen said they never sent it.

"We were not expecting the delivery," said Olsen.

He said when they opened the package someone thought it smelled like mildew, another thought it was pot.

Olympia police are investigating where the pot may have come from.

Whoops😳...West side furniture store gets odd delivery--a footstool sent to them had 25 lbs of marijuana packed in it. pic.twitter.com/cs1ZGJ063T — Olympia Police Dept (@OlyPD) August 10, 2017

