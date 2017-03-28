Olympia one of fastest growing regions in the U.S.

New U.S. Census figures named Olympia as the 23rd fastest growing area in the country, and the only city in the state of Washington to make the top 25. (Photo: KING)

“It’s the Water” helped sell Olympia Beer for decades, but now it's a low cost of living that's helping make the Olympia area one of the nation’s fastest-growing metro regions.

“I’m thrilled to hear that,” said Shina Wysocki, owner of Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar.

She opened her restaurant in December 2016.

“We employ a couple of people who moved here mainly to get out of the Seattle rat race,” said Wysocki.

A lower cost of living also helped generate the recent boom, according to the Thurston Economic Development Council.

The median home price in Seattle is $624,700, according to Zillow.com. In Olympia the median home price is $259,000.

