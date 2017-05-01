Olympia protesters throw rocks at police, break windows

Olympia police arrested "several" people after a group of protesters in Olympia took to the streets Monday evening causing what police called a "riot."

Just before 7 p.m., Olympia police reported a group of protesters wearing masks were "firing rocks from sling shots" at officers. Olympia city Manager Steve Hall said the protesters began throwing rocks after the officers told the protesters to disperse.

At one point, police tweeted that 8-10 protesters were in custody.

The city manager said the protesters were arrested on rioting charges.

There were no injuries, according to Hall.

Just another day in front of my workplace. A post shared by Wesley Joel (@_wild_wes) on May 1, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

>>Related: 4 arrested in Seattle May Day events

Four businesses were hit by vandals in downtown Olympia, including Olympia Federal Savings, US Bank, Starbucks, and a Goodwill boutique.

"Mob is breaking windows on businesses. Leave the area or be subject to arrest. This mob is trying to harm people. We are engaging," one tweet from police read.

Happy May Day from USBank. #noTears A post shared by Phoebe (@tinythunderdesign) on May 1, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

Officers advised residents to avoid downtown Olympia.

© 2017 KING-TV