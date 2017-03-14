N-word, Trump sprayed on cars in Olympia

Several neighbors at an Olympia apartment complex said vandals spray-painted their cars, in one case with racist graffiti. (Photo: KING)

Olympia is to be the latest Washington city to be dealing with a potential hate crime.

According to the Olympia Police Department, early Sunday morning several neighbors at an apartment complex said vandals spray-painted their cars with racist graffiti in one case.

One of the cars had the word "Trump" spray painted on it.

LeRae Hall found the n-word painted on the hood of her van.

“I was shocked and angry,” said Hull, who described herself as half-black, half-white.

She’s had to drive around Olympia with the graffiti on her hood until she can get it professionally removed.

“It takes away my sense of security,” said Hull, who has two sons.

Wednesday at the nearby state Capitol, the House Public Safety Commission discussed what committee chair Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, called an “awful” trend.

In addition to the weekend vandalism in Olympia, police in Kent are working with the FBI on the shooting of a Sikh man, and Seattle police are investigating vandalism to a synagogue.

Those incidents all happened in the last two weeks.

“There’s an atmosphere in this country that is very disturbing right now,” said Goodman.

He decided to call the work session on bias crimes to see if the state’s hate crime laws are sufficient. Members of the Anti-Defamation League and the National Conference of State Legislatures participated in Wednesday’s discussion.

