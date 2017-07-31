Men who assaulted Olympia police officer sentenced

Bryson Chaplin (left) and Andre Thompson are accused of assaulting Olympia Police Officer Ryan Donald in May 2015. (Photo: KING)

Two men who assaulted an Olympia police officer in May 2015 were sentenced Monday.

Bryson Chaplin was sentenced to 10 1/2 months, and Andre Thompson was sentenced to two months. They will be placed into custody today.

A Thurston County jury found Chaplin and Thompson guilty of a lesser third-degree assault charge on May 18. The judge ruled a mistrial for the second-degree assault charge.

Sentencing was originally scheduled for July 14, but Chaplain switched attorneys, pushing the date to July 31.

The shooting set off a series of “Black Lives Matter” protests in Olympia. The half-brothers are black, and the officer is white.

Olympia police officer Ryan Donald said Chaplin and Thompson assaulted him, prompting him to shoot the two men.

Oly PD officer Ryan Donald speaking right now. He's been going for 14 min. Critical of defendants, defense attorneys, and media. pic.twitter.com/IOnhniSGRB — Drew Mikkelsen (@drewmikkelsenk5) July 31, 2017

Donald previously testified that the men matched the description of two suspects who had tried to steal beer at Safeway. He said the men refused to obey his commands before they started coming at him. Chaplin raised a skateboard, and Donald testified he feared Chaplin would use the skateboard as a weapon, so he opened fire.

The two men survived the shooting, but Chaplin remains partially paralyzed.

Neither of the boys testified during the six week-long trial.

Donald was cleared of wrong-doing.

The Associated Press, Drew Mikkelsen, and Allison Sundell contributed.

