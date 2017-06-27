Legislative leaders say they are closing in on budget deal

. (Photo: KING)

With the deadline to avoid a potential government shutdown looming later this week, legislative leaders say that while they are close, they've not yet reached final agreement on a new two-year state operating budget.



The Democratic-controlled House and Republican-led Senate have been struggling for months to reach agreement on a budget that addresses a state Supreme Court mandate on education funding. They are currently in the midst of a third overtime session, and if a new budget isn't signed into law by midnight Friday, a partial shutdown starts July 1.



While Washington state has never had a partial government shutdown, the Legislature has taken its budget talks to the brink before, including in 2013 and 2015, with budgets not signed by the governor until June 30 both years.

