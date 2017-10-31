Kids in foster care trick-or-treat at CPS office

Kids in foster care trick-or-treated at the state Child Protective Services office in Tumwater on Halloween. (Photo: KING)

When children are taken into state custody, the Child Protective Services office in Tumwater can be a scary place –but not on Halloween.

About 50 costumed children in foster care had a chance to trick-or-treat through the maze of cubicles redecorated as “Dr. Seussville” Tuesday afternoon. Most of the social workers handed out candy. Others gave out shoes, crayons, or stuffed animals.

“We look forward to this every year,” said social worker Alison Mielke, who is an adoptive mother of two boys who were in foster care.

She says letting social workers see some of the children they’ve helped is rewarding.

"It's an opportunity to have a little more fun and see the kids in a different way,” said Mielke. “Sometimes we're talking about a lot of difficult things with the kids, caregivers, or the parents."

Mielke also said the children in foster care deserve an extra Halloween celebration.

"A lot of kids we work with have been through a lot of difficult things,” said Mielke, “So just anything extra we can do to show them we care…to be able to share our space with everybody is very fun.”

