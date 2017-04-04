JBLM crews to complete artillery training Tuesday night

Joint Base Lewis-McChord (Photo: KING)

Joint Base Lewis McChord crews will complete an artillery training exercise Tuesday night.

If you hear a rumble, don’t be alarmed. Exercises are scheduled to run from 10 p.m. through 7 a.m.

Crews will fire M777 155 mm Howitzer field artillery and 60 mm, 81 mm, and 120 mm mortars.

NBC Nightly News host Lester Holt also reported from South Korea Tuesday night on the joint military operations between the two countries, specifically mentioning JBLM crews.

JBLM’s Second Infantry Division stationed in South Korea participated in a similar artillery training Tuesday as the crews in Washington state.

