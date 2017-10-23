KING
Governor's office evacuated after woman drops off suspicious package

KING 2:12 PM. PDT October 23, 2017

The Governor’s Office has been evacuated, and the Washington State Patrol bomb squad is investigating after a woman dropped off a suspicious package Monday afternoon.

A woman dropped off a suitcase at the office in Olympia at about 12:30 p.m., said it was for Governor Jay Inslee, and left.

She also dropped off a computer tower at the Temple of Justice.

The woman was questioned after her car was stopped at the Victory Circle.

