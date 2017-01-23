87-year-old hospice patient marches in Olympia rally

Mary Tanasse, 87, participated in the Women's March in Olympia Saturday. (Photo: KING)

In the mass of humanity at all the marches on Saturday, one light shined extra bright: Mary Tanasse of Lacey.

What made Tanasse's presence so touching at the march in Olympia is not just her will to be there, but her family's determination to make it happen, despite her need for hospice care.

Some flew in from out of state, made signs, and wore t-shirts in her honor. Doctors gave Tanasse a terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis just before Christmas. She decided to decline chemotherapy.



"I decided it just wasn't for me," she said.



We asked one of her daughters, why was it so important for her to be there?

"A culmination of a voice that got stronger and stronger and stronger and she got older," said Theresa Bergquist. "And realizing how much of an impact she could make. For her, even an affirmation of all that life has been about."

Mary Tanasse. (Photo: KING)





The 87-year-old retired teacher lived in an era where women weren't often encouraged to speak out. The mother of nine found her voice when her youngest child was born with down syndrome.



"When it's your kid, you find your voice quickly," Bergquist said.



That voice drove her passion for jail ministry and as an advocate for women's rights in the Catholic Church. Tanasse's family wants to raise money for a women's academic scholarship in her name.

Last weekend her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren celebrated that legacy, reminded that as her time comes to an end, theirs begins.



"That's right, the baton needs to be passed. Mom's kind of been doing it for us. And in this moment I realized it's our turn,' said Bergquist.



The joy in Tanasse's face during the march resonated with our viewers and throughout social media.

Countless messages on Twitter and Facebook, from as far as Australia, calling her a role model and hero.



"This just feeds her soul," said Bergquist. "Just knowing she made a difference and people cared. And that her message might inspire others. As somebody who is facing death soon, what a great way to know your life mattered."

Copyright 2016 KING