Food truck owners cook, lobby in Olympia

If lawmakers didn’t know how popular food trucks were in the state, they found out Thursday.

A dozen businesses set up shop in what’s usually a parking area on the Capitol campus.

Despite a rainy lunch hour, customers stood in lines for more than half an hour for pizza, burgers, and specialty items.

The Washington State Food Truck Association held it’s first “Lobby Day” at the Capitol to raise awareness about the growing industry.

Owners said they will eventually need support from legislators to limit restrictions placed on food trucks. Some communities have banned them, others require permission from neighboring businesses, neighboring cities and counties have different rules.

Robert Schaudt opened “Buns on Wheels” six years ago and said he’s done well in the food truck business, but he is frustrated with the limitations.

“There are pros and cons,” said Schaudt. “There are more cons than pros.”

