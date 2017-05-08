Evergreen State College giving extra help to military students

Military branch logos appear outside The Evergreen State College's Veterans Resource Center in Olympia, Wash. (Credit: KING)

Evergreen State College, which has a long history of having students with ties to the military, has invested in a Veterans Resources Center. It's where former military members can get personal guidance from those who've been in their shoes.

The college's connection to the military is due in part to its proximity to Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

David Griffin, an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Army, is about to graduate in June with a degree in education, and wants to teach English as a second language. He said the Veterans Resources Center could literally save lives.

"We wish every veteran would walk through those doors. They have needs that the average student doesn't, and we can be the support staff for them," Griffin said.

