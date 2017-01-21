Emotional Inauguration Day protest in Olympia

Protestors gathered in Olympia on Inuguration Day. (Photo: KING)

Like many western Washington cities, students in OIympia helped kick off protests on Inauguration Day.

Friday's protest at the state capitol was peaceful, with a couple of exceptions -- some pushing and shoving, some flag burning, yet the only property damaged was a KING 5 camera.

A group of a couple hundred high school and college students started Friday's rally on the steps of the Capitol Building, protesting President Trump, his administration, and their agenda.

Some adults joined them and started marching through the streets downtown, yelling "Not my president!" and "F___ Trump."

Unlike many past protests, this one triggered an unusual response from stranded drivers who honked and clapped. People inside downtown businesses stepped outside to show their support.

"I love that they're finding their voice in politics, at such a young age when so many people feel disenfranchised for so many years," said one woman as they walked by.

The lone Trump supporter was Michael Bane of Lacey, the civil engineer with some civil observations.

"I came out today because I wanted to hear these people's perspective," Bane said. "Because we can never come together as a country if we don't hear the other side and work together."

Not everyone remained peaceful. A woman was knocked to the ground trying to stop a group of protesters burning an American flag. She could be heard saying she was not a supporter of Trump either, but that she disagreed with the flag burning.

Another young man attacked our KING 5 photojournalist capturing images of the march. When confronted and asked why he grabbed the camera, he had no answer and walked off, demonstrating that sometimes motives and messages weren't always clear.

A day where preaching love and yelling hate can go hand in hand.

