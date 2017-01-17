Developer plans to turn Olympia's ‘Mistake on the lake' into apartments

Developer plans for an Olympia eyesore include a nine-story apartment complex with a cafe and gym. (Photo: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Developer Ken Brogan wants to turn an Olympia eyesore into a landmark property.

“It will have a grand look,” said Brogan, who said he has $30 million in investments to turn what’s been called Olympia’s ‘Mistake on the Lake’ into apartments, a café, and a gym.

The nine-story, former state office building has sat vacant since 2006, unless you count the homeless. During a tour Tuesday, Brogan came across trash and sleeping bags.

He said $1 million worth of seismic upgrades to the building start next week.

Brogan hopes to have the apartments renovated and occupied by January 2018.

He still needs permits from the City of Olympia to conduct the renovation. Community activists called on the city to buy the building, tear it down, and turn it into a park.

“It’s a long way from a greenlight,” said Olympia’s Community Planning and Development Department Director Keith Stahley.

Brogan is confident the city will approve his plans and he said his critics will come to appreciate what the building will look like and bring to Olympia.

“The challenge will be to make everybody love it,” said Brogan.

