Democrats encouraging Inslee to veto business tax break bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A group of 23 House Democrats is encouraging Governor Jay Inslee to veto a bill that would provide tax breaks for manufacturing companies.

One reason cited: a lack of transparency in the budget process.

Read the Democrats' letter to Governor Insee (pdf)

Lawmakers and the public had less than a day to review the negotiated budget agreement. The bill is up for the governor's signature Friday afternoon.

On Thursday he wouldn't say if he was going to veto it.

"We'll prefer to talk about that tomorrow," said Inslee. But he added, "The concerns are legitimate about the process of this just taking place in the dark of night, with a lack of transparency. I understand that."



Senator John Braun, R-Lewis County, the lead budget negotiator for the Republicans, said it's "disappointing and disturbing" if the governor even considers a veto.

"Hopefully that's not what will happen," said Braun, "but it will make for negotiations, both now in the future, very difficult if we feel like we can't complete a deal that was made; that's going to make a hard problem even harder.

