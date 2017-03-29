Controversial trial begins for men shot by Olympia officer

Bryson Chaplin (left) and Andre Thompson are accused of assaulting Olympia Police Officer Ryan Donald in May 2015. (Photo: KING)

Nearly two years after a shooting triggered protests and vandalism in Olympia, the trial involving two black men shot by a white police officer began Wednesday.

The men, brothers Bryson Chaplin and Andre Thompson, are on trial, accused of assaulting Olympia Police Officer Ryan Donald in May 2015.

Donald said he shot the men after he tried to stop them while responding to a theft and assault charge from a nearby Safeway. He said the men repeatedly refused to obey his commands to stop before they started coming at him.

Donald told investigators Thompson tried to tackle him while Chaplin raised the skateboard above his head and approached Donald. Prosecutor Wayne Graham said Donald will testify he feared the skateboard was going to be used as a weapon.

“Officer Donald will testify as to why he made the decision he had to defend himself with his firearm,” Graham told jurors.

The men survived the shooting, but Chaplin remains partially paralyzed.

Each of the brothers has his own defense attorney.

Both told jurors they need to question the evidence the state brings up in the trial.

“You as the jurors are the finders of fact,” said Chaplin’s attorney George Trejo.

Sunni Ko, attorney for Thompson, said the forensic evidence will prove the shootings cannot have happened as Donald will describe.

“No way, no how,” said Ko.

Graham said the trial will take about a month.

Neither of the brothers are expected to take the stand in their own defense.

