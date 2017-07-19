I-5 road work expected to cause major weekend delays near Olympia

Photo: WSDOT

Northbound Interstate 5 drivers should expected delays this weekend and next as crews repair a bridge near Olympia.

The northbound lanes on I-5 at Pacific Ave. will be reduced to two narrowed lanes from Friday night to Monday morning both weekends. Washington State Department of Transportation officials expect significant backups.

Workers will rebuild a bridge approach slab, which is the piece of concrete that connects the lanes to the bridge, WDOT said in a blog post. They will remove the existing slab, clean up the material under the highway and replace the roadway surface.

Crews also have to replace a bridge expansion joint, which allows the bridge to move and flex with changing traffic and weather.

To avoid miles-long backups, the WDOT recommends traveling before 9 a.m. or after 9 p.m., having a full gas tank before hitting the road and driving carefully.

The work has to be completed in mostly dry, warm weather in order for the concrete to set well.

