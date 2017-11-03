Brew pub or bank? O Bee Credit Union decorations are beer-themed

Beer taps line the counter near bank tellers at O Bee Credit Union. (Photo: KING)

To help prepare for the future, O Bee Credit Union is looking to its past: Beer. After all, the OB in the name does stand for Olympia beer.

The credit union’s new Tenino branch looks more like a brew pub, complete with Olympia beer-themed clocks permanently set at 5 o'clock, brass railings, and even taps at every teller window.

“Beer doesn’t flow at all,” said credit union chief operating officer Jenni Roberts, “But the taps do look pretty darn cool.”

While the taps are not real, in January members can attend microbrew tastings after hours at the branches.

Making the credit union feel like a neighborhood pub is one way Roberts said they’re trying to retain and attract members at a time when more banking is done online.

“Sometimes life happens, and we need to have a face-to-face conversation, so we really believe keeping the branches alive is ideal for us,” said Roberts.

She said the credit union plans on eventually decorating all six of their locations with the beer motif.

